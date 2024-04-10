Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $25,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34,679.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 184,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.20. 403,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,392. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

