Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Raised by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises approximately 1.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Amdocs worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Amdocs Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
