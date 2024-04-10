Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Raised by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises approximately 1.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Amdocs worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.