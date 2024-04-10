Insider Selling: ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Sells 47,508 Shares of Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks sold 47,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40), for a total transaction of A$28,504.80 ($18,877.35).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

ImExHS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

About ImExHS

ImExHS Limited offers cloud-based medical imaging solutions in Australia and internationally. It offers a medical imaging software that is focused on the development and sale of modular imaging systems, which include information systems for radiology, cardiology, and pathology, as well as a picture archiving and communications system.

