Mark Hine Buys 75,000 Shares of Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB) Stock

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hine purchased 75,000 shares of Dynamic Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$14,925.00 ($9,884.11).
Dynamic Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.29.
Dynamic Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynamic Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Dynamic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.