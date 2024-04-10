Niranjan (Niran) Peiris Acquires 30,000 Shares of Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Stock

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$66,300.00 ($43,907.28).
Niranjan (Niran) Peiris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Niranjan (Niran) Peiris purchased 30,000 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$66,600.00 ($44,105.96).
Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Peter Warren Automotive Cuts Dividend
Peter Warren Automotive Company Profile
Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services.
