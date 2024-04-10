Niranjan (Niran) Peiris Acquires 30,000 Shares of Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Stock

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$66,300.00 ($43,907.28).

Niranjan (Niran) Peiris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Niranjan (Niran) Peiris purchased 30,000 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$66,600.00 ($44,105.96).

Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Peter Warren Automotive Cuts Dividend

Peter Warren Automotive Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Peter Warren Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services.

