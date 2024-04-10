Caterpillar Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $22.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

CAT traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.38. 879,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.06. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.