Jmac Enterprises LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

Boeing Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BA traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.72. 5,113,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $173.40 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

