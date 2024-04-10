Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 20,613 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,494 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for about 0.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104,407 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after acquiring an additional 389,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

