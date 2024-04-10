Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,004 shares of company stock worth $17,922,954. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $91.36. 676,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,154. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.