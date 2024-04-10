White Pine Investment CO Buys 1,124 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.26.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

