iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Increased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 1,654,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,841. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.