Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after purchasing an additional 184,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $7.73 on Wednesday, reaching $325.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,978. The company has a market capitalization of $218.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.