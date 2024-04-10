Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,097. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

