Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 857,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

