Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PayPal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 35,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 9,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,180,807. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.