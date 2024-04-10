Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,332,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,672,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 4.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. 4,225,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.