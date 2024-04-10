CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 5.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.31 and last traded at $61.69. Approximately 842,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,875,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

