SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 1.4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.78. 15,192,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 54,394,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several research firms have commented on SOFI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

