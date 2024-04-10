NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $795.00 to $1,000.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $872.00 and last traded at $870.35. Approximately 18,489,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 52,142,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $853.54.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $72,380,098. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 434,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $392,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 22,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 1,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $815.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

