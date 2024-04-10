Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Down 6.6%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 93,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,352,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KW

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.