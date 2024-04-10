RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Down 6.9%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $266.39 and last traded at $268.89. 218,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 663,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.

RH Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.06.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. FMR LLC grew its stake in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RH by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after buying an additional 127,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

