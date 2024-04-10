Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Down 7%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 351,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,315,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 457,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

