eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 90,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,078,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

eXp World Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eXp World by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after buying an additional 1,159,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in eXp World by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 700,052 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

