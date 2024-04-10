Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 1,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

