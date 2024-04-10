Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Decreases By 98.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 484,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,395. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
