Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Decreases By 98.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 484,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,395. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 232,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

