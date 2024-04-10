Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Decreases By 98.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 484,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,395. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 232,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

