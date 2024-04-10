Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 791.0% from the March 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. 7,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $77.75.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2749 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRBFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dentgroup LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

