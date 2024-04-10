Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 791.0% from the March 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. 7,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $77.75.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2749 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:VCRB Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dentgroup LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

