Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ URNJ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 54,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,349. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.