U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 99.0% in March

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCAR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in U Power during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in U Power in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in U Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U Power Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ UCAR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,600. U Power has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7,500.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

