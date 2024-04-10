US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UTWY traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

