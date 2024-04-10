SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.86. Approximately 566,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,510,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.