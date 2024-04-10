FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Up 1.3%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.39. 93,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 804,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $454.03 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,176,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,918 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 471,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 372,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 579,828 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

