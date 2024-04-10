Kendall Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.5 %

BMY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,269,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,021,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

