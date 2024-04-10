Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 984,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,679. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

