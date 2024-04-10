Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.58. 3,645,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,932. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

