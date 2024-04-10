Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 493 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,901,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. 8,034,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,873,484. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

