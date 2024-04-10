Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 2,401,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,401,000 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 0.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Infosys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,190,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after buying an additional 102,273 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,744,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 491,350 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

INFY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. 5,911,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,971. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Infosys

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.