Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 35,125 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for approximately 0.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. HSBC reduced their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,989. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

