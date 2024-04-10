Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $10.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.93. The stock had a trading volume of 542,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

