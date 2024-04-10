Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.28. 110,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,093. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $635.00 and its 200-day moving average is $578.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

