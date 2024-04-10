Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 5,383 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $739,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,647,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,637. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

