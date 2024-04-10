Value Partners Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after buying an additional 74,539 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,302. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.