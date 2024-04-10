SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SAP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.90. The company had a trading volume of 362,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average is $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

