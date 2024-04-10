Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 248,014 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248,014 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

CNI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $131.26. 473,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

