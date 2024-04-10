CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.4% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $311.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,131. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 870.91, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.