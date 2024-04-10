Uniswap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $148.61 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and approximately $148.61 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $11.19 or 0.00016175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00139029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008622 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.22311163 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 983 active market(s) with $158,985,195.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

