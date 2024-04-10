Stifel Nicolaus Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $260.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.83.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

