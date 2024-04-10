Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

