Albion Financial Group UT Buys 200 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $395.66. 235,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,131. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $316.43 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.14. The company has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.