Albion Financial Group UT Sells 466 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $614,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $78.92. 586,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,590. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $80.81.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

