Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,039. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

